James Michael Henry

Services to honor the life of James Michael Henry, 41, were held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Haughton. Officiating the service was Bro. Raymond Wilkinson and Dr. Gevan Spinney. Interment followed in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation was held on Wednesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home with family hour being 4-5 p.m. The family and friends had food and fellowship at The Stable located on Swan Lake Road in Bossier City following the services.



Michael was born in Natchez, MS on September 2, 1979, and grew up in Vidalia, LA. He left his earthly life abruptly on July 23, 2021 as the result of an 18 wheeler accident.



“Cowboy”, as he was known, was a dedicated fireman and member of the community. He never met a stranger, was a great father, Christian, soon-to-be husband, son, brother, and hard worker. Michael loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.



Michael is preceded in death by his father, James Coleman Henry. Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Catherine Henry; sister, Cindy Hebert and husband Cameron; their children, Ashely Hebert, Chelsea Lensing, Garrett Hebert, and Pepper Hebert; brother, Keith Henry and wife Marty; their children, Rachel Henry, Reid Henry; son, Jayden Michael Faust; Jayden’s mother, Sherrie Hickman and husband Lee; fiance’, Heather Linn and her son, Jaxon Linn; very special “bonus parents”, Patrick and Diane Gros; and many cousins.



Honoring Michael as pallbearers were James Brown, Christopher Pegg, Timmy Clark, Brandon Smith, Ronald Hughes, and Chad Bernatowicz. Honorary pallbearers are Jayden Faust, Jaxon Linn, and members of Bossier Parish Fire District #1.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bossier Parish Fire District #1 Honor Guard.



