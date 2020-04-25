James N Stapleton





Jim was born on September 2, 1947 in Huntington WV and went to be with our Lord on April 21, 2020.



A Private Committal Service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM within the Mausoleum at Hill Crest Memorial Park followed by interment in the NW Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.



Mr. Stapleton is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Tina; his mother Ethel Adkins; his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. S.O. Turner; his in laws Mr. and Mrs. Warren Hurley; his sister Dara Perkins.



Jim is survived by his daughters Pamela Purgerson (Matt) and Heather Frazier (Brian); grandchildren Nikki Byers (Kyle), Garin Byers (Stephanie), Elizabeth Frazier and Brian Justin Frazier; great-grandchildren Sophie, Carson and Maya; sisters Debi Lovejoy, Reva Megeath (Tom) and Gina Jones; aunt Linda Bowman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he considered family.



Jim spent his life living for his family and loving big. Jim was larger-than-life and loved an adventure. A father to two daughters, but a father figure to countless people. Just like the love of his life Tina, Family meant everything to Jim. His girls, his family, his friends, his country, his Lord and his church.



There are no words to describe the hole that is left in his family’s heart. This world will be emptier without Jim’s laugh, his sense of humor, his warmth and his welcoming spirit.



Serving as Pallbearers will be: Matt Purgerson, Brian Frazier, Garin Byers, Brian Justin Frazier, Carson Randall, and Kyle Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearers are: Roger Willocks, John Byers, Rick Cragg, and Dwight Swearengin.



He is dancing with Tina at the feet of our Lord.

