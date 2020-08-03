Elm Grove, LA – Services to honor the life of Mr. James R. Wilson, 77, will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Monday evening, at the funeral home.



James was born on October 11, 1942 in Brinkley, AR to the late James Sanford Wilson and Ruth Elizabeth (Beckett) Wilson and passed away at his home in Elm Grove, LA on July 27, 2020. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a self-employed builder. As the result of an injury, James could no longer work in carpentry and had to “reinvent” himself. He developed an interest and love for photography and became an exceptional photographer. In addition to photography, James loved to fly and loved his animals. He was a wonderful and loving husband and father who will be deeply missed.



James is preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Bruce Wilson; and his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Lidia; son, James Wilson and wife Mary Ryan; sister, Susan Kay Wilson Allbritton and husband Dan; and their children, Benjamin, Daniel, and Matthew; brother-in-law, Francesco Pasquale and wife Maria Grazia Pasquale; and their children, Riccardo and Antonio.



