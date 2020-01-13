James V. Mason

Haughton, LA – A graveside service for James V. “Vic” Mason was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA. Officiating was Father Matthew Long.

Vic was born September 3, 1940 in N. Stratford, NH and passed away on January 7, 2020 in Bossier City, LA. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from a finance company after 30 years as a manager. During his lifetime Vic had many pastimes, the love of horse racing and owning two race horses at one time. He coached Little League Baseball and won two championships. He enjoyed playing the guitar with friends and enjoyed fishing. Most important, he loved the time spent with his two granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Flora M. Mason and a brother, Thomas R. Mason.

James is survived by his wife, Glynda Mason of Haughton, LA; sons, James Christopher “Chris” Mason of Houston, TX, Patrick Mason of Haughton, LA; brother, B. Lee Mason and wife, Charlotte of Northwood, NH; granddaughters, Caroline and Cameryn Mason; niece, Kelly Mason and nephews, Kevin Mason and Michael Mason.