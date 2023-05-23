Jana Jones

Jana Harris Jones

Jana Harris Jones, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Shreveport, LA after a year-long battle with breast cancer. She was born on January 2, 1954 in Prescott, AR to James R. “Chubby” Harris and Jamie Lucas Harris.



Jana graduated from Bossier High School in 1971. After working for her father at Chubby Harris Builders, Inc., she most enjoyed gardening and taking care of others, especially her children and grandchildren.



Jana was an avid bowler, participating in the Rebel Rounders league at Holiday Lanes for many years in addition to tournaments throughout the State. She was the life of the party – if there was music, you could always find her singing and dancing.



Jana was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jack Reynolds Jones; daughter, Jamie Leigh Jones (Pascal); sons, Jeremy Wade Jones and Jeffrey Clay Jones (Melissa); brothers, Andy Clay Harris (Sheryl) and James R. “Jimmy” Harris Jr.; as well as the lights of her life- her granddaughters, Kyleigh Jaelynn Lyons, Landrie Alana Lyons, and Jordyn Claire Lyons; numerous nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.



A visitation for Jana will be held Friday, May 26, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, Louisiana, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Elliott of LifeGate Church Lufkin officiating.



Honorary pallbearers will be Fredrick Denler, Ryan Johnson, Stephen Kemp, Brian Resmondo, and Ronnie Snyder.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Christus Highland Radiation Oncology Department and Grace Home for their care and compassion for Mama in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Community Support Programs, Inc. (www.cspla.org), Cumbre Alta Soccer Ministry Bossier City, or another local charity of the donor’s choosing.

