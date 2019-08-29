Jane Bryan Emert

Bossier City, LA – Jane Bryan Emert, 88, was a resident of Bossier City, LA for over 60 years. She passed away peacefully in the early morning of August 26, 2019. Jane was born in Rutledge, Alabama on May 3, 1931 to Clark and Bessie Bryan.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, George W. Emert and daughter, Sharon Emert-Thompson, brothers: Clark Edward “Junior”, Ted, Neil and Carl Bryan, sisters: Elvin, Bayles and Renova, and 2nd husband, Joe F. Collins.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Emert, sisters: Sue Wehr, Pat and husband, Nick Olson, and brother, Toney Bryan. Grandchildren: Jennifer Emert, Jerry Emert, Robert Thompson, and Ashley Emert. Great-Grandchildren: Emily Murray, Melody Emert, and Elijah Simmons.

She was an accomplished business woman. Early in her life she worked for T. L. James Construction and was a member of W.I.C. (Women in Construction). Jane and her husband, George were owner/operators of Bossier Trophy Center / American Judo Supply Company at 501 Barksdale Boulevard in downtown Bossier City. Later in life she began a real estate career as a retirement job.

She was the perfect southern hostess. As the matriarch of her family she hosted many gatherings for family and friends alike. She enjoyed shopping and gardening. She was a member of the Bossier Arts Council for many years.

She exemplified class and style in everything she did. Though she always presented herself as a proper, southern lady, there was always a mischievous twinkle in her eye that showed the underlying spitfire she was.

She was a blessing to everyone that knew her and will be dearly missed by many friends and family.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery in Haughton, LA.