Jane Gayle Farr Stewart

Jane Gayle Farr Stewart, age 78, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was born on December 3, 1944 in Gainsville, TX. to Cecil and Elizabeth Farr.



Jane Gayle was a gregarious and spirited woman who refused to ever give up. She graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio and attended the University of Louisiana in Monroe. In her early years, Jane Gayle had a passion for tap, ballet, and jazz dancing and continued to dance well into her 20’s. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, gardening, horror movies and the serenity of fishing. In her working years, Jane Gayle loved helping people as a Service and Claims Representative in the Social Security Administration. When not working, Jane Gayle taught piano and was a member of the Louisiana Music Teachers Association and also provided for the welfare of others as a member of the Order of the Easter Star, Chapter 242. She found the most joy in her love for Doberman Pinschers. Jane Gayle was a life-long member of the American Kennel Club where she proudly produced both National and Canadian champion Dobermans with her favorite being the champion she left behind…”Top Gun”.



Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 33 years, Bill Stewart of Moss Bluff; four children and their spouses, Jeffrey and Joan Carter, Greg and Kitty Stewart, Kelly and David Holt, and Darren Stewart; and six grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Elizabeth Farr; brother, Billy Farr; and daughter, Pam Stewart.



The family will welcome relatives and friends at Westside Baptist Church in Moss Bluff on Monday, February 27, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 10:00 a.m. led by Pastor Luke Liechty. Burial will be immediately following at New Ritchie Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the MD Anderson Cancer Society.



