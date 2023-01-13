



Jane Thompson Peterson







On January 12, 2023, surrounded by family, our sweet gracious mother peacefully left her earthly body to rejoice with Daddy and Jesus in heaven.



Jane Thompson Peterson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, musician and friend, and was generous with her love, time and talents with family and friends for her 87 years on earth. Born to Parker Thompson and Mary Lou Hollace McAnally Thompson in Winnfield, Louisiana on December 22, 1935, Jane graduated in 1953 from Winnfield High School, where she played saxophone and served as drum major of the marching band. Her musical abilities continued to grow when she attended Centenary College, singing in the world-famous Centenary College Choir, with whom she performed regularly, including their two tours in the far east to perform for American troops. She graduated with a B.S. in Education in 1957 and promptly married her college sweetheart, Dr. Douglas Peterson on July 7, 1957.



In 1959, Jane and Douglas moved to Bossier City where they were both educators in Bossier Parish schools. They continued their own educations, both earning multiple advanced degrees, including Jane’s Master of Communication Disorders and certification in speech pathology earned in her late 50s. They were active at First Methodist Church of Bossier City, and then at Noel Memorial UMC in Shreveport where they sang in the choir with many of their fellow Centenary Choir alums. Jane played the piano throughout her life and enjoyed singing with the Shreveport-Bossier Choral Ensemble.



Jane was committed first and last to her family and friends. She inspired her four children to become good spouses and parents. Jane Peterson was very proud of her family and was beloved as Grandma to her older grandchildren and as Gran to the younger ones, all of whom spent weeks at Grandma and Paw Paw’s house as they grew up. Jane also treasured the many family vacations, especially the ski trips, the surprise family trip to London to celebrate their 40th anniversary and the Alaskan cruise with all 19 family members to celebrate their Golden wedding anniversary.



On Jane’s 80th birthday, her grandchildren made her a book called 80 Reasons We Love Grandma. Sentiments expressed included “As soon as we walk in your door we feel welcome” and we always had fun. You had a “loving, inspiring marriage” and “are an example of faith in Jesus.” You passed your “passion for music along to all your grandchildren.” You “love each grandchild very well” and “demonstrate the best example of tenderness I will ever know.” “You taught us proper manners.” You were always there for us. “You taught us to be kind, generous and love unconditionally.”



She is survived by her children and their spouses: Kathy and Jim Adams of Dallas, Texas; Doug, Jr. and Lindy Peterson of Tyler, Texas; Andy and Janet Peterson of St. Petersburg, Florida; and Mary Ann and David Sikes of Bossier City, Louisiana. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses, and by three great-grandchildren: Spencer Adams, wife Heidi and daughter Margot; Mallory Adams; Ben Peterson, wife Lauren and sons Miles and Chase; Emily Collins and husband Jake; Laura Addicott and husband Ethan; Sarah Burton and husband Ryan; Parker Sikes; Luke Peterson and Jackson Sikes. She is also survived by sister-in-law Linda Barthelemy of Nederland, Texas.



The family is grateful for the loving care Jane received from the staff at The Blake and from the caregivers who stayed with her during these last difficult years.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Centenary College Choir or to the Food Pantry at Noel United Methodist Church.



Following a private inurnment, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m.