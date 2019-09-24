Janice Weathersby

Bossier City, LA – A resident of Bossier City for more than 63 years has departed this life to be with her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on September 20, 2019. She was born of humble beginnings in Kilgore, Texas and reared in Louann, Arkansas. She and her family moved to Louisiana in 1955. For many years, she was a church secretary at Airline Baptist Church and Waller Baptist Church in Bossier. Always a strong and hard-working woman, she held fast to her faith and ran her race with patience.

She is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, Charles O. Weathersby, whom she married September 23, 1950. Also her youngest, Tommy L. Weathersby, her parents, Eddie and Fern Beevers, and two brothers, Eddie Glenn and Wayman Murrel Beevers.

She is survived by a sister, Peggy Beevers Couch of Louisville, Kentucky, son, Eddie C. Weathersby of Shreveport, and daughter, Sherrie Weathersby Bonner of Bentonville, Arkansas, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She also is survived by three nieces.

Arrangements have been made with Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation will be Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at 10 o’clock and the funeral will be at 11 o’clock. Her pastor, Dr. Rocky Maddox, of Rose Park Baptist Church in Shreveport will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Eric E. Weathersby and David L. Weathersby of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Rev. Chad Hardbarger, Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport, Bill Langley of Camden, Arkansas, and her neighbor, Reggie Gladney of Bossier City.

Honorary pallbearers will be neighbors J.W. Slack and Jerry Baker, great-grandson, Wyatt Hammer, and Ricky Clark of Texas.

Friends and family are all cordially invited to come help us celebrate her life and victory in Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, we ask instead that you make a donation to one of the following charities: The Gideons, The Louisiana Children’s Home, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or Samaritan’s Purse.

Condolences may be shared by visiting www. hillcrestmemorialfh.com