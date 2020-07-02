JDB to be reduced to one lane July 13th and 14th

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Monday, July 13th and Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy) bridge over the Red River in Bossier & Caddo Parishes will be reduced to one to allow for routine bridge inspection.



This lane closure is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days.



This bridge is located approximately 0.7 mile west of US 71.



Flagging operations will be in place in order to allow traffic to cross the bridge.



Alternate Route: This lane closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1, LA 3032, and US 71.



Restrictions/Permits: N/A



This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.



Safety Reminder:



DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.



Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.