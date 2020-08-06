Jean Mavis Ward





Jean Mavis Ward passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Bossier City, LA.



Jean was born in Peterborough, England on January 19, 1927. She met and married an American serviceman during the war and she later relocated to the United States with her young children to be reunited with him. After several state-side and overseas deployments with the US Air Force, the family moved to Barksdale Air Force Base in 1963 and chose to make Bossier City their home. Jean retired in 1985 after over 30 years of working as a customer service representative with the Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). She was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City and enjoyed regular fellowship with friends from the former Trans-Atlantic Brides and Parents Association (aka British Brides Club). She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tending to her plants and flowers, working with her hands (knitting, crocheting, and needlework) and spoiling her four-legged children. She was also an encourager to her “shut-in” friends visiting them regularly up until her later years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, TSgt. Charles Elmo Ward (“Nickey”), infant son, James Keith Ward, parents, Fredrick James Maile and Lily Wheatly Maile, brother, Fred Maile, sister, Joan Reed, and great-grandson, Bailey Charles Ward.



Jean is survived by her children, Richard Ward and wife, Karen of Sierra Vista, AZ, Gillian Cox and husband, Manley of Germantown, TN, and Bryan Ward and wife, Teena of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren, Michele Ward, Bradley Ward and wife, Laura, Rodney Ward and wife, Trish, Wendy Holmes and husband, Stewart, Lori Matthews and husband, Philip, Jessica Ward and husband, Judd Smith, Jordan Carver and husband, Bradley, and Jamie Ward; great-grandchildren, Stephen LaSalle, McKinley LaSalle, Brandon Ward, Caroline Ward, Brooks Ward, Michael Ward and wife, Jessica, Breana Hagan and husband, Christopher, Anderson Holmes, Audrey Holmes, Blake Matthews, Hayden Matthews, Ward Smith, and Remy Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Ryan Grace Ward and Conner Ward; dearest friends, Eileen Wall and Gina Baker along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and her beloved dog, Mali.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Bloom at Bossier, Point of Grace Medical Services, and Kindred Home Health along with her many doctors and nurses for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Ward and her family.



In accordance with her wishes, a private family gathering will be held in her honor at a future date. Please visit the Hill Crest Memorial website (www.HillCrestMemorialFH.com) to share any special memories with the family. If preferred, sympathy cards may be mailed to the family at PO Box 6297, Shreveport, LA 71136.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following of her favorite charities – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Asbury United Methodist Church of Bossier City, or the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana.