Jenna Lee Thompson

Benton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Jenna Lee Thompson will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Homer, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 12:00 noon, preceded by visitation beginning 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at the Tulip Cemetery in Athens, LA.

Jenna was born November 20, 1985, to W.H.“Butch” and Karen Bailey Lee, and passed away on October 30, 2019. Jenna graduated from Claiborne Academy in 2004, and continued her education at LA Tech University earning her degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Caddo Heights Elementary School in Shreveport before transitioning to Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College as an Adult Education Instructor. She was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church.

Jenna was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Jenna was the most devoted mother to her son, Jack-Hutson. He was the love of her life, and she lived her life for him. As a teacher, she touched the lives of many children and adults.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Dan and Virginia Bailey Furlow and Drew Bailey, and her paternal grandparents Marlene and Harvey Lee.

She is survived by her son Jack-Hutson Thompson of Benton; the father of her son, Shane Thompson of Sarepta; her parents, Karen and Butch Lee of Homer; a sister, Lindy Dressel of Boulder, CO. She was also blessed with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends.

The following young men will honor Jenna as pallbearers: Daniel Bays, Stephen Dowies, Garrett Furlow, Marcus Harmon, Hunter Heckel, and Stewart Thompson.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Homer, First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, Legacy Elementary School in Bossier City, or donor’s choice.