Jennie Lou Allison

Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Jennie Lou Allison will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Old Athens Cemetery in Athens, LA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 6pm-8 pm at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

Jennie was born on February 8, 1945 in Athens, LA. She worked in Banking for over 30 years. After retiring from banking, she became a financial secretary for Airline Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching her Sunday School class at Airline Baptist Church. She was a member of the daughters of the American Revolution.

She was an avid genealogist of her family’s history. She traveled to Wales, visited cemeteries, and published two books. She organized several family reunions in which she could recite her family history by heart. Her favorite hobbies were reading (especially her Bible), traveling, and dining at restaurants.

Jennie was preceded in death by her ever-loving husband, William “Bill” Allison; both of her parents, James Williams and Jessie Nell; her brother, John Williams and sister, Sandra Hart.

She is survived by three daughters; Jennifer Sawyer and husband Tom, Jacquelyn Yawn and husband Marvin and Jessica Stewart and husband Brent; two sisters, Betty Sanders and Gloria Williams; five grandchildren, Chassidy McGowen and husband Kevin, Chris Laguna, Ronald “Bubba” Parker and wife Hayley, Justin Sawyer and Lauren Sawyer; four great-grandchildren, Trent McGowen, Jayden Parker, Marshall McGowen, and Alexis Parker and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Brent Stewart, Kevin McGowen, Chris Laguna, Ronald “Bubba” Parker, Justin Sawyer and Trent McGowen. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Sawyer, Marvin Yawn, Jayden Parker and Marshall McGowen.