JENNIFER CYPHER, PA-C, JOINS OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT – SPRING LAKE

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is proud to welcome physician assistant Jennifer Cypher, PA-C. She is

now seeing patients at Ochsner LSU Health – Spring Lake, a primary care clinic located at 8445 Line Avenue, Suite 100, Shreveport, La., 71106.



Cypher’s areas of medical interest are diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, health maintenance, wellness, dietary changes, lifestyle modifications, weight loss and exercise. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from LSU Shreveport then earned her MPAS (Master of Physician Assistant Studies) from the University of Nebraska. She graduated from the physician assistant program in 1998. Most of her time as a physician assistant has been spent in internal medicine and adult medicine. She also spent several years teaching in the physician assistant program at LSU Health Shreveport and has served as the President and Legislative Chair for the Louisiana Academy of Physician Assistants.



Cypher is a native of North Louisiana, having grown up in Vivian. She has lived in the Shreveport-Bossier area most of her adult life. Her hobbies include running, cooking, hiking, mountain biking, cycling and stained glass.