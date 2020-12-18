Jennifer Joyce Marcum





Bossier City, LA – The world lost a beautiful soul when Jennifer Joyce Marcum of Bossier City passed away on November 22, 2020, her 49th birthday. She was born at Fort George G. Meade, MD on November 22, 1971 to her parents Everett and Barbara Crayne Marcum.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Crit & Bertha Hall Marcum of Denton, KY and Arlie & Hazel Smith Crayne of Carmi, IL, her father and her sister/best friend, Lisa Marcum.



She is survived by her mother, Barbara Crayne Marcum, of Bossier City, her daughters: Emily Cunningham/fiance Christian Alexander, Molly Cunningham, and Madeleine Cunningham – all of Bossier City; Sisters: Linda (Wayne) Denmark, of Lake Jackson, TX, Geraldine Marcum, Susan Marcum and brother, Charles Marcum – all of Bossier City; Nephews, Billy Barnett, of Lake Jackson, TX and Jacob Marcum, of Bossier City; niece Angela (Gary) Weems, of Cordova, TX and a host of other relatives; Treasured friends: Veronica & Bob Rock, Bob Rock and Wanda Tibbets – all of Bossier City and her beloved dog, Max “the fat bear.”



After living in MD, IL, FL, AR and TX, Jennifer moved to Bossier City when she was six years old. From the very beginning to the very end, Jennifer left her mark wherever she went. She was a one-of-a-kind person, who enjoyed art, music, animals, baking, knitting, astronomy, the beach, traveling, Halloween, Mardi Gras, fireworks and all things unique. Her children were her greatest joy.



Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.