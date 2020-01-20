Jerry and Mary Sue Franks

Haughton, LA – A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jerry William Franks and his beloved wife, Mary Sue Franks, was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Haughton, officiated by Dr. Gevan Spinney.

Jerry was born on December 11, 1941, in Shreveport, LA to parents, George M. and Lilly A. Franks and left this world behind on January 11, 2020. He and his wife, Mary Sue, were taken up to Heaven in a chariot of wind.

Jerry is survived by his children, Jay Franks and wife Janet and Patsy Foy and husband Paul; his adopted children, Michael Franks and Melinda Lawrence and husband Phillip; grandchildren, Micayla Coco, Jakob Franks, Jace Franks and Keira Foy; sister, Pamela Thomas; his in-laws, Buck and Ellen Platt; brother-in-law, Tommy Platt and wife Betty; and sister-in-law, Kathy Platt; and numerous nieces and nephews.