Jerry Wayne Cooper

Blanchard, LA – Services celebrating the life of Jerry Wayne Cooper, 83, were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Oil City United Pentecostal Church, 701 Hwy 1 in Oil City, LA, with Pastor Kent Rhoades officiating. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA. The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Oil City United Pentecostal Church in Oil City, LA.

Jerry was born July 12. 1935 in Hanna, LA to Henry Wayne and Christelle Cooper. He died Monday, June 10, 2019. He graduated from Coushatta High School and attended DeVry Electronics School in Chicago. In 1956 he married Janis Barfield Cooper. He was the owner of Cooper’s TV & Appliance in Shreveport and Coushatta. He later retired for the last time from Aeropress Propane.

Jerry was a member of Abundant Life Center in Coushatta and served on the board for 28 years. Upon moving to Blanchard in 2015, he and Janis found a church home at United Pentecostal Church of Oil City. During his fight with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia he lost many memories and physical abilities but the one thing he never forgot was how to praise and pray to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Many times he could be heard throughout the halls of Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home having his own private worship meeting with the Lord. He was quite a testimony to God’s love and made sure to bring up his family with that same passion.

Travelling and spending time with “Jan” were very important to him. Often they would leave town with no map or destination in mind. They would just hit the road and go wherever the road led, with stops along the way. He had a wonderful sense of humor and kept that until the very end. When he could no longer talk, he made faces.

He loved spending time with his family, especially all the “grands.” And he was loved by them in return. Family weekend at Lake Bistineau are some of the best memories his family will hold. He could cook the best burgers on the grill but his smoked hams were legendary.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Janis Cooper; sons, Steve Cooper and wife Jackie, Brent Cooper and wife Lisa; daughters, Ginger Vines and husband Tim and Lisa Hull Hines and husband Larry Hines as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and his lifelong best friend, Floyd Jones and wife, Phail Dean.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Pilgrim Manor for the care he received there, with special thanks to Jackie Bates.