Jessie Bryant

Bossier Parish, LA – Services for Mrs. Jessie Bryant will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Waterloo Baptist Church #2 in Elm Grove, LA. Interment will follow at Ebernezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Elm Grove, LA. Open visitation will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA.