Jewell “Judy” Morris

Benton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Jewell “Judy” Morris were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Interment followed at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family received friends at 10:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Judy was born in Monett, MO on March 11, 1942. She remained in that area until she met and married her husband, Lones in 1964. They relocated a few times before settling down in Benton, LA. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and listening to music. She loved spending time with her family. Judy attended First Baptist Church of Benton for years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Hallie Beck Keeton; sons, Sonny Morris and Jackie Morris; three sisters and three brothers.

Judy is survived by her husband Lones B. Morris; daughter, Allison Pahal and husband Carey; grandchildren, Ashlea Haldeman and husband David, Matthew Pahal and wife Katie, Kayleigh Pahal, Jennifer Callender and husband Fred and Brandon Morris; great grandchildren, Ethan and Hudson Haldeman, Brooklyn Goff and John Matthew Pahal as well as nieces, nephews and extended family and loved ones.

