Jill “Honey” Tumbleson Randel (1937-2019)

Bossier City, LA – Jill Tumbleson Randel, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt passed from this life on Sunday evening, August 25, 2019, at Garden Park Nursing Center with family at her side to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Honey will be honored and remembered at a family gathering on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She will join her husband, Bob, at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston, TX.

She was born Jill Kay Tumbleson in Springfield, OH, on June 30, 1937, to Marvine Lannon Tumbleson and Robert Tumbleson.

Jill graduated from Northeast Louisiana University. She enjoyed a career in the medical field as a Laboratory Technician in Houston, TX, and as a Tumor Registrar at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, LA, until her retirement in 2009.

Jill lived in Houston, TX, and Baton Rouge, LA, before moving to Bossier City, LA, to be near her son David and family in early 2018.

Jill is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Wesley Randel, whom she married on August 27, 1957, and her sisters Penny Kolich, of Baton Rouge, LA, Judy Ann Tumbleson of Springfield, OH, and brother Jake Tumbleson, also of Springfield, OH.

Honey is survived by son David (Judy) Randel and daughter Robin (Stoney) Reynolds; grandchildren, Christopher (Haley) Randel, Brennan (Elizabeth) Randel, Connor (Morgan) Randel, Dusty Reynolds, Joel (Kristy) Landry, Christopher (Melody) Landry, Jenni Claire (Danny) Juncker, and Jon Michael Nasser; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mary Cabot, and Roman Randel, Brian, Heather , Aaron, Brayden, and Cooper Landry, as well as numerous nieces, nephews.

Jill was affectionally called Honey by her loved ones and was cherished by many. Her family was her life, and she enjoyed nothing better than to have her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren around her. Honey’s other devotions were her favorite teams, LSU and the New Orleans Saints, which she faithfully cheered for.

Honey always had a smile on her face and made others feel special. Our lives will not be the same without her. Honey will be sorely missed each and every day by her family and friends. In our hearts will dwell an emptiness that will never be filled.

We would like to thank Charlotte (The Bloom) and the staff at Garden Park Nursing Center for their loving care of our mom.