Jill Howard Bridges

Haughton, LA – It is with great sadness that on June 10, 2019 heaven opened its gates and accepted our precious daughter, Jill Howard Bridges. Jill was a very kind, selfless, and loving person. She opened her arms and home to everyone. She was known by many names; Mama Jill, Sister and J-maw. It was her nature to always put others before herself. Her special gift in life and her pride and joy was her daughter Bailey Bridges. Jill always loved going to the beach crabbing with friends and family, and cooking for everybody.

Jill is survived by her daughter Bailey Bridges and fiancé Tyler Spears. Her parents Charla and Mark Honeycutt, Gordon and Sandi Howard. Brothers: Jeffrey Howard, special friend Angela Garner, and nephew Gauge Howard. Glynn Howard and wife Kelsey, niece Landry and nephew Lawson. Grandparents: Charles and Dolores Sherrer, James and Reta Honeycutt. Special Aunts and Uncles: Peggy Taylor, David (Lynn) Sherrer, nephew Logan (Belisa) Sherrer, Pam (Donnie) Waldron, Ricky (Cleo) Howard, Wes (Laurie) Honeycutt.

A special love to her sister Melissa “Miss” Carter.

Pallbearers: Jeffrey Howard, Gauge Howard, Glynn Howard, David Sherrer, Logan Sherrer, and Tyler Spears.

Honorary Pallbearer: Kenneth Davis Visitation: Saturday, June 15, 2019 @10:30 am with service following @ 12:00 (noon) Location: Kings Highway Christian Church (Corner of Kings Hwy and Line Ave)