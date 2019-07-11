Jimmie Davis Bridge to be down to one lane

The Jimmie Davis Bridge will be down to one lane next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has advised motorists that on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19, 2019, the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Highway) Bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier Parishes will be reduced to one lane of traffic for routine bridge inspection.

This work is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

Flagging operations will be in place to assist with traffic crossing the bridge.

This closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using LA 1, LA 3032 and US 71.

