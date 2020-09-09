Jimmie Richard “Dick” Brandl





On July 11, 2020, Jimmie Richard “Dick” Brandl made his final approach into the arms of Jesus with a landing symbolic of his pilot’s skill, like a butterfly with sore feet.



A Memorial Service in his honor will be held Saturday, September 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM, First Baptist Church of Haughton. Inurnment with Military Honors will commence at 3:00 PM within Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton.



A “pilot’s pilot” and God-fearing man, he was husband of Pat, father of Becky, Jeanna, Susie, Ricky, and Tricia, with 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Vicki, and preceded in death by his parents George and Jean and sister, Marie. Dick’s strength, wisdom, and standard for truth will continue to live on through his influences into his family, friends, co-workers, and all whose lives he touched.



He exemplified courage, honor, and most of all sacrifice in the code of conduct he set as his personal standard:“The wings you wear have been forged with blood, sweat, heroism, and fear. Never, ever shame them by your lack of discipline, composure, or poor judgment. Do your duty, know your mission, know your limitations. Never needlessly jeopardize your life or the life of your crew or passengers. God speed, stand proud, fly safe!”



Well done, thy good and faithful servant, mission accomplished. And now, he will dwell in the house of the Lord, forever. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Dick and Pat’s 60th wedding anniversary.

