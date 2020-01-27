Jimmy D.“Jim” Clark

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Jimmy D.“Jim” Clark, 78, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Mausoleum. The family will receive guests on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jim was born in Dadeville, AL on June 7, 1941, to parents Henry and Melba Clark, and passed away on January 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Dadeville High School and served in the U.S. Air Force retiring as TSgt. after twenty years of service.

On July 6, 1963, Jim married Karen Hickman at Maxwell A.F.B. in Montgomery, AL. While in the Air Force, he worked as a Dental Lab Tech. His passions included family, golfing, hunting, and woodworking.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Bryan S. Clark and wife Rhonda; daughter, Christina Y. Wilson and partner, Jon Lawrence; grandchildren, Dakota, John Robert “J.J.”, Riley, Heather, Brooklyn, and Dalton; nephew, Kevin Mosely and wife Tracey; niece, Kim Robertson and husband Brian; niece, Kaci Hardman; great-niece, Kynleigh Osborn; and sister-in-law, Charlene Hardman.

