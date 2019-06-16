Jimmy Ray Shockley, Sr

Elm Grove, LA – Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Ray Shockley, Sr., 83, of Elm Grove, LA will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Rockett Funeral Home Chapel, Ringgold, LA with Pastor Brent Shoalmire officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery, Ringgold, LA. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 P. M. in Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.

Mr. Shockley was born December 12, 1935 in Jamestown, LA and passed away June 12, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie P. Shockley and a granddaughter, Katie Shockley.

Left to cherish his memory include his children, Gayla Mitchell of Elm Grove, LA, Pete Shockley of Ringgold, LA, Jim Shockley and wife, Debra of Shreveport, LA, Bill Shockley and wife, Sandra of Canton, MS and Lance Shockley of Elm Grove, LA; sister, Marie Chester of Bossier City, LA; grandchildren, Tiffany McClain, Joe Mitchell, Kyndal Shockley, Bradley Boyd, and Shea Shockley; great grandchildren, Ashley, Logan, Lexi, Kambree, and Erin; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Pete Shockley, Jim Shockley, Bill Shockley, Lance Shockley, Joe Mitchell, and Ken Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.