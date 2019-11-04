Jo Ann Sibley Edmunds

Benton, LA – A graveside service for Jo Ann Sibley Edmunds was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Officiating was Bro. Tommy Patton, Minister to Senior Adults, at Cypress Baptist Church. There was no visitation.

Jo Ann was born in Natchitoches, LA on April 22, 1931 and passed away in Shreveport, LA October 29, 2019. She was a member of Cypress Baptist Church and was a retired dispatcher for the Shreveport Police Department.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.R. and Ada Myrtle Dowden Sibley and brother, Ronald Sibley.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Al Edmunds of Benton, LA; sons, Mike Edmunds and wife, Debbie of Benton, LA, Steve Edmunds and wife, Karen of Ft. Mitchell AL, and Randy Edmunds and wife, Beth of Albuquerque, NM; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.