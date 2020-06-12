



JoAnn Romano Dulaney, 82, was born September 15, 1937 in Des Moines, IA and passed away June 8, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.



She grew up in San Diego, graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1955 and met a US Navy sailor, George E. Dulaney, Jr. They were married on October 6, 1956 and moved to Bossier City, LA where they raised their five children. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Her greatest joy was playing the organ and singing at her beloved church. She enjoyed crocheting, crosswords, watching Jeopardy and time spent with family.



JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George; grandson, Robert J. Dulaney, Jr.; granddaughter, Patricia Laytham; mother and stepfather, Fiorina “Florence” Romano Ballantini and Mario Ballantini; father, Natividad “Nate” Quijano and many aunts, uncles and in-laws.

JoAnn is survived by her son, Robert J. Dulaney, Sr. (René) of Bossier City; daughters, Gloria Humphreys (Dave) of Columbia, SC; Rose Dulaney of Jefferson, TX; Linda Collins (Les) of Skiatook, OK; and Georgia Brummett of Bossier City; grandchildren, Alex Nelson, Kimberly Martin, Jena Westerfield, Julia Dulaney, Joanna Dulaney, Paul Eldridge, Rachael Etwardo, Jeannie Hutchins, Connie Collins, Destiny Champagne and Shayne Gass; half-sister, Phyllis Quijano Macias (San Antonio); sisters-in-law, Mae Etta Rucker and Christine Dalton, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A rosary and mass will be held at Christ the King, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.