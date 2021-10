Goodwill is pleased to serve as a co-host to the 2021 NAACP Career, Resource, Health and Job Fair. The Shreveport Chapter of the NAACP in collaboration with the City of Shreveport, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Elite School of Business, and NWLA Makerspace will host this Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 2 PM to 7 PM in Riverview Hall.