Shreveport, LA – William Joseph “Joe” Buffington, 59, a lifelong Caddo Parish resident, certified public accountant and avid sportsman, died suddenly Monday, January 18, 2021.

Joe was born on March 7, 1961, in Bastrop, Louisiana to Guy Jefferson Buffington, Sr. and Mitchele Rainwater Buffington. Joe attended Caddo Parish elementary and intermediate schools before graduating from Woodlawn High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and later, his Master of Business Administration, from Louisiana State University Shreveport.



In 2017, the Bossier Parish Police Jury appointed him as Treasurer to oversee all financial functions of the parish. Previously, he was the finance director for the City of Bossier City for more than a decade. Over the past 30 years, Joe served numerous residents and businesses of the greater Shreveport-Bossier area as both CPA and friend.



His deep faith in God made Joe a man of great integrity with a true servant’s heart. He embodied these beliefs, and devoted his hands and feet to act as Christ commanded. Joe served on the Board of Directors for Holy Angels Residential Facility in Shreveport, and he personified their mission statement of providing “individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality, independence and work.”



As a volunteer, Joe acted as the Louisiana State Chapter President and Treasurer of the National Wild Turkey Federation, focusing on preserving our hunting heritage and providing opportunities for handicapped individuals to experience the joy Joe found in being outdoors. Joe grew up in the woods of north Louisiana spending countless weekends hunting and fishing with family and friends.



Some of his best memories were hunting trips with his children, shooting competitions, and spending time around the campfire at Bigfoot Hunting Camp. Joe and Sherri enjoyed traveling together with friends. Alaska was his favorite destination, and he joked constantly that he would move and live in the backcountry.



Home was Joe’s priority and with Sherri they built a home that was a refuge with an open door for friends and family to fellowship, Home was their happy place. Among his greatest delights was being with those he loved. Joe was a Master Mason in Booth Lodge #380 Shreveport; a Shriner at the El Karubah Shrine Center Shreveport; and a member of Court 26 ROJ.



In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Sherri Smith Buffington; son Mitchell Buffington and wife, Arielle; daughter Taylor Buffington Brassfield and husband, Daniel and granddaughter, Elizabeth.



He is also survived by siblings, Guy Buffington, Jr. and wife, Susie, Vicki Currens, Dianne Buffington, and David Buffington and wife, Amy; mother and father-in-law Elwanda and Jim Smith; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved Labradors Bella, Chloe, and grand-dog Paisley.



The Buffington family extends its deepest thanks to Caddo Parish Fire District 5, Caddo Parish Sheriff ’s Office, the Willis-Knighton Pierremont ER staff, and especially Dr. Frederick J. White. We are so grateful for the care and compassion you gave our family.



Honoring Joe as pallbearers will be David Buffington, Guy Buffington, Jr., Billy “Bubba” Barefield, Kenneth Plummer, Paul “Mac” Plummer, James B. Plummer IV, Kevin Holland, and Ian Snellgrove.



Visitation will be held at Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home on January 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at El Karubah Shrine, 6230 S. Lakeshore Dr. Shreveport, LA on January 30, 2021 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Buie. The interment will immediately follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Rd, Bossier City, LA.



The family suggest in lieu of flowers, donations be may to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3100 Samford Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 and Holy Angels Residential Facility, 10450 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106.