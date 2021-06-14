Joe Page Sims, Jr.

HAUGHTON, LA – Joe Page Sims, Jr. went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021. He was born in Hodge, Louisiana, on March 12, 1943. He is preceded in death by parents Joe Page Sims and Eula Crawford Sims, of Jonesboro, Louisiana; his wife, Helen Standley Sims, and daughter Tera Sims Hotard. He is survived by wife, Christine Anderson Sims, daughters Darlene Sims and Joanna Davis and husband Steve Davis; stepdaughter Angela Jordan; granddaughters Jayden Sims Lyman, April Davis, Chanel Hotard and grandson Cash Hotard; great grandsons Grant and Caleb Lyman and Jaxson Hemphill.



Joe retired from Louisiana State service after 33 years and worked in mental health and developmental disability facilities. He later worked as Director at Desoto ARC in Mansfield, LA, and as an Ombudsman at the Advocacy Center in Shreveport, LA. He was a lifetime member of Eastwood Baptist Church in Haughton, LA, and a previous member of McDonald Baptist Church and Jonesboro Methodist Church.



A visitation will be held for him on June 12, 2021, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA, at 12pm, with funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial will be at Siloam Springs Cemetery in Wyatt, LA, following the service.