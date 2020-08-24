Joe Timothy Gahagan

Joe Timothy “Timmy” Gahagan

Joe Timothy “Timmy” Gahagan, 65, passed away on August 22, 2020 in Coushatta, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held at Rose-Neath Bossier City on Friday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation starting 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Timmy was born on July 15, 1955 in Coushatta, Louisiana to parents Bobby and Martha Gahagan.



Timmy worked hard as a project manager and took quite a bit of pride in his work, which showed in his 32 years he worked in construction.

Timmy was an avid fisherman. He fished down south in the saltwater and marsh lands, or at home in the rivers and lakes with his beloved wife, Lisa. He loved his LSU tigers and watched all the games. He took up grilling and enjoyed having crawfish boils.



Timmy was a man that knew a little bit about everything. His children could always call him about a new project or endeavor and he always had something to contribute. He talked often would talk sports with his son, Jordan. He was caring and never met a stranger. He made is wife feel protected, safe, and secure.



Timmy was a passionate person, no matter if it was good or bad. He was proud of his work, proud of his LSU Tigers, but especially proud of his family and the fact his son-in-law, Chaise, serves his country.



Joe is preceded in death by father, Bobby and son, Michael Shaw.

He is survived by wife, Lisa Storey Gahagan; daughters, Kelli Baker and husband, Michael, and Jodi Owens and husband, Chaise; son, Jordan Gahagan; grandchildren, Landen, Dylan, Josie, and Micah, and other loved family members and friends. To his fishing buddies, Rooster, Kyle, Wade, Hopkins, and Mark- “Stay off my brush piles.”

