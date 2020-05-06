Joel H. Roberts

Shreveport, LA – Joel H. Roberts, Jr., 92, of Shreveport passed away peacefully, with his devoted wife at his side the evening of Thursday, April 30, 2020. Joel was born Tuesday, November 17, 1927 in Schulenburg, TX to Joel and Geneva Roberts.



Joel grew up in Leesville, LA and graduated from Leesville High School. From there he entered L.S.U., where he studied mechanical engineering. However, duty called and he began basic training at Fort Riley Kansas and he received his commission from Ft. Riley in 1951. While in the military, he completed greater educational studies at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, KS. Joel achieved the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and later retired from the Army Reserve. Joel also retired as, the Chief of Operations at the Louisiana Ordinance Plant in Minden, LA.



The couple enjoyed working around their farm in Elm Grove, LA, where they raise miniature horses. Mr. Roberts loved the farm and feeding Canadian geese around their ponds, during migration season. Joel also enjoyed all of his farm and construction equipment putting it to good use clearing the land and landscaping, as needed. The Roberts’ loved traveling and went many places. Joel was also a member of the Masonic lodge.



Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by his father, Joel Henry Roberts, Sr.; his mother Geneva Catherine Neal, and his brother, Murphy Roberts.

Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife, Rose Roberts and will be greatly missed by her and many friends and loved ones.



A special Thank You to Dr. Iqbah Singh and his staff at Pierremont Cardiology and Dr. Wen Liu and staff for their many years of exceptional care.



The family also wishes to express their appreciation for the compassionate treatment received at St. Joseph’s Hospice.

A private service will be held.

