John B. Williams

Bossier City, LA – A memorial service for John Buie Williams, 92, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA with Dr. Brad Jurkovich officiating.

John was born November 22, 1927 in Port Arthur, TX to John and Mabel Clair Buie Williams.

He proudly served his country as a Major in the U.S. Air Force, flying F-84 Fighter Bombers in the Korean Conflict. Following his military career, he attended seminary in New Orleans and obtained a Masters of Divinity in Church Music. John then served as Minister of Music in several churches, leading choirs and congregations in worship, and performing in and conducting Handel’s Messiah each year at Christmas and Easter alongside his wife, Loraine.

After his retirement, he remained active and committed to serving his community as a volunteer on the local sheriff ’s posse in Bossier City. His life was marked by bravery, music, humor, and a deep faith in Jesus Christ that he shared with his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Derek Williams; and sister, Geraldine Hood. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Loraine Williams; sons, Johnny (Molly) Williams, David (Korey) Williams, Timothy (Christy) Williams, and Paul (Lori) Williams; ten wonderful grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.