John Benjamin Warner





Funeral Services honoring the life of John Benjamin Warner will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Chaplain Jay Valentine will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held immediately following the service at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana.



John Benjamin Warner was born June 9, 1946 in Miami, Florida to parents Max and Ruth Warner and passed away, Monday, December 14, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



John was the senior operator at several nuclear power plants around the country and was a consultant for many other international plants across the globe. During his retirement he volunteered his time as part of the Bossier Sheriff’s Department Posse and Honor Guard. He will always be remembered for his volunteering and helping others.

John is preceded in death by his parents.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Catherine Warner; sons, Christopher Warner and wife, Amanda of Mandeville, LA and John Warner, Jr. of Bossier City, LA; daughter, Nicole Webber and husband, Kevin of Bossier City, LA and grandchildren, Alexis Webber, Brett Webber, Catherine Webber, Charlotte Warner and John Owen Warner.



Honoring John as pallbearers will be Kevin Webber, Brett Webber, Mel Allen, Robert Fincher, Steve Gilbert and Al Oar.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.