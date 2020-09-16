John C. Shidler

John C. Shidler was born on July 3, 1951 to Donald H. and Joan D. Shidler in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away in Shreveport on September 11, 2020 due to the Covid-19 virus.



As a young boy, John enjoyed Boy Scouts, his paper route, watching baseball with his dad and brothers, and hanging out with all the other kids on Fontaine Street. His interest in ham radio, NS5Z, at an early age led to a lifetime of enjoyment including many trips to Dayton and providing communications following Hurricane Katrina. Through his hobby, John made many friends from around the world and welcomed several to his home.



A graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and Louisiana Tech University, John began his career as a state probation and parole officer. After retirement, he founded and operated a successful private investigating firm, All The Facts, where he helped many people from all over the Ark-La-Tex. Over the course of his life, John’s varied interests included reading, stamp collecting, flight lessons in a Piper Cub and extensive travel abroad. He loved to plan these adventures and squeezed every second of learning and pleasure out of each one.



John is preceded in death by his father, Donald H. Shidler and brother, Thomas E. Shidler. He is survived by wife of 41 years, Cindy Crownover; beloved daughter, Claire Shidler; the loves of his life, his two grands, Adleigh E. and Preston Grey Junkin; his mother, Joan D. Shidler, and brother, Donald M. Shidler. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



There will be no public service or visitation due to the manner of John’s death. The family would like to thank his home health nurse, Daphene Lewis, and the incredibly professional and compassionate staff of the fourth floor and the covid intensive unit at Willis Knighton Pierremont. Dr. Jennifer Prime and the nurses on duty, provided exceptional loving care and the means of a dignified death including his family members. For this we are eternally grateful.



The family suggests donations may be made in John’s name to the American Diabetes Association at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202