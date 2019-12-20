John Clyde Sands

Bossier City, LA – John Clyde Sands, 86, of Bossier City, Louisiana, died December 15, 2019 at his home. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends who cared deeply for John.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Riverpark Church, 3232 E 70th Street, Shreveport, Louisiana, 70115. Visitation begins at 10 a.m.

Mr. Sands was born May 5, 1933 to John and Edres Sands. He lived a very active life and was most proud of his family. As a child he enjoyed summer camp activities and performing as a stage actor for the Shreveport Little Theater. He attended Shreveport’s Byrd High School and Centenary College. He then served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a navigator, in Japan with air rescue, followed by 20 years of duty which included time in Vietnam. His civilian career included many years in insurance sales and financial planning.

John is best known for his passion for bowling. It began in his youth and as he developed a love for the game he progressed to becoming a professional bowler. He was happiest not only bowling, but drilling the perfect fitting bowling ball for friends and family. He holds multiple championships in both Japan and the United States. He has received an abundance of trophies, rings, and watches for perfect 300 game scores. Because of John’s perseverance in his senior years, the Shreveport- Bossier Bowlers Association initiated the inaugural “Iron Man” award in his honor, and in 2018 he was inducted into the Louisiana State Bowlers Hall of Fame.

Mr. Sands is survived by his devoted wife, Bettie Sands; four children and their spouses, Clint Sands, Susan and Chip Cole, Glenn and Colleen Sands, and Doug and Susan Sands; 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to Group Health Hospice Care.

Thank you for joining us in honoring his life. We are so grateful for your support and condolences.

In the words of our dad, “bye for now.” Warmly, The Sands family.