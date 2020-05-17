John D “Butch” Graham

John D “Butch” Graham was born April 19, 1943 to John and Esther Ratcliff Graham in Bossier City, Louisiana. Butch Graham was born and raised in Bossier City and a graduate from Bossier High School Class of 1961 where he played basketball and baseball. After high school, he attended Northwestern University where he was a member of the first rodeo team. He later joined the Bossier City Fire Department where he served for 27 years, retiring as Deputy Chief and was honored as Fireman of the Year in 1982.

He was married to Nanza “Frankie” Cribbs Brown for 31 years until her passing. Butch later married Virginia Ladatta Kelley and they celebrated 16 years of marriage together.

Butch enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and was an avid golfer where he was a member of Palmetto and Northwood Hills Country Clubs. He also loved LSU and spent many hours cheering on the Tigers, but his greatest passion was for his family and friends.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Graham; sister, Mara Graham Campisi and first wife, Frankie Graham.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Graham; children: Becky Gremillion and husband Jimmy; Julie Floyd and husband Rob; John Graham and wife Stephanie and Craig Kelley; grandchildren: Paige Lance, Emily Arreguin, Jack Graham, Austin Floyd, Jessica Matranga, Katie Floyd, Kevin Floyd, and Brees Kelley; great grandchild, Addilyn Arreguin.

Services celebrating the life of John Graham will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to services. For those who are unable to travel, but would like to attend please login into www.facebook.com/HillCrestMemorialParkFuneral for livestream.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Gremillion, Craig Kelley, Logan Lance, Caleb Arreguin, Luke Matranga, Austin Floyd and Kevin Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Leone, Dennis Scotto, Jimmy Starks, Finley Smith, and Ray Wickard.