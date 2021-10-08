John David Greer





Mr. John David Greer, 64, of Benton, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



Services for Mr. Greer will began with a Visitation between 10-11 am, followed by the Funeral at 11:00 am on Friday, October 8, 2021, with William Roby presiding. All services will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana.



John David was born on October 15, 1956 to the proud parents, Huey and Ethel Greer, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Though born in the city, Mr. Greer was always a country boy at heart and in most of his activities. He was an avid sportsman that could have lived off the land just as easy as most people go to the grocery store. He not only enjoyed, but was serious about, hunting, fishing, and trapping. He loved long walks in the woods with his squirrel dog, Waylon. He loved a good cookout with his catches from his hunting and fishing trips.



He had a passion for horsemanship, trail rides and rodeos, and shared that with the people around him. Mostly, he liked helpin’ out around the rodeos. He could be found dragging the arena on the tractor, helping the riders, and cooking up food for the whole group. He was a friend to all and would lend a hand to anyone in need. He even tried to convert his two Yankee, son-in-laws, into being REAL Country Men! Of course he taught them all the above and how to take care of the land, property, and animals. He has left big shoes to fill!



He worked over thirty years and then retired from AEP SWEPCO as a Lineman and Trouble Shooter. He was known as a reliable, hard-worker and was so well regarded that he was given the nickname, “Honest John”.



Yes, he was great at and enjoyed many things, but mostly he adored spoiling his three grandchildren. He kept plenty of sweets at the house for them and liked to frequent the ice cream shops. Yep, he shared his love of sweets, fried fish and sweet tea, horse riding, hunting, fishing, and the tractor with the grandchildren also.



Mr. Greer was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Virginia Lawson Greer. Left to cherish his memory are: his adoring wife, Lisa Hope Greer; daughters, Jessica (& Dave) Laun, and Janee (&Nicholas) Clay; grandchildren, Annalise Laun, Anniston Laun, and Torin Clay; father Huey Murphy Greer; brother Murphy Don (&Lynn) Greer; along with a lifetime of friends; extended family members; and all the grateful fish he let off the hook. While his physical presence is gone, he will remain with those who were fortunate enough to know him.

