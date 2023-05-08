John Kennedy has endorsed Dodie Horton in her re-election campaign

United States Senator John Kennedy has endorsed State Representative

Dodie Horton in her re-election bid. Dodie is currently a member of Louisiana

House of Representatives representing District 9.

“Dodie Horton is star spangled awesome. Dodie fights to protect our families

and children, and you can count on her to stand up for conservative principles

in Baton Rouge. She is careful with our money and fights against tax

increases. Dodie is tough as a leather boot, and I couldn’t be more honored to

endorse her in her re-election fight.” – John Kennedy

“I am humbled to receive this endorsement of Senator Kennedy. John does

an incredible job fighting for us in Washington DC. His support will go a long

way in helping me continue to fight for the people of District 9.” – Dodie

Horton