John Kinney Lawrence

Funeral Services for John Kinney Lawrence, 82, will be held 10:00a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Following will be a burial at Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 Highway 80 East Haughton, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021. Officiating will be Pastor David Jarrett and Tommy Silvertooth.



John was born March 7, 1939 in Caldwell, Kansas to Elmer and Gladys Lawrence. He passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Elm Grove, Louisiana.



John served in The United States Army for five years. After discharging from the Army John started work for Boeing Aircraft and worked there for fourteen and a half years. Later on he began his career at United Parcel Service, retiring after 28 years. He loved his family dearly and loved being a paw-paw. When he wasn’t running the roads for his grandchildren you could fine him piddling in his yard or fixing something. John never met a stranger in life. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, John never missed a game.



John is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Lacey, Janice Mullin and nephew, Martin Mullin.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Gloria Lawrence; daughters, Lisa Gallion and Angela Silvertooth and husband, Tommy; son Brian Lawrence; brothers, William Lawrence and wife, Shirley and David Lawrence and wife, Cheryl; sister, Mary Beth Hess and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Matthew Gallion, Kevin Gallion, Kyle Gallion, Shannon Cutrera, Marissa Silvertooth, Brooke Silvertooth, Olivia Silvertooth, Ryland Lawrence; one great granddaughter, honorable grandchild, Laura Moore, a host of nieces and nephews and his special friends, Dale Hubbard, Charlie Netherland and James Neal.



Honoring John as pallbearers will be Tommy Silvertooth, Marissa Silvertooth, Brian Lawrence, Ryland Lawrence, Matthew Gallion and David Jarrett.



In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

