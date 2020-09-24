John Larry Kremski

John Larry Kremski, 74, was born on October 6, 1945 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Harriet Moore Kremski; daughter, Merinell Kremski Reid and husband Noah; son, John Larry Kremski, Jr.; and granddaughter, Jasmyn Renae Kremski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Merdis Kremski.



John, also known as Jackie, was a kind man who loved his family dearly and also loved helping others in need. No matter how busy he was, Jackie always found unusual ways to spend time with his family and friends. He had a clever sense of humor and he was able to take old jokes, make them his own, and somehow make them even funnier than the original versions.



Jackie loved sports; his favorite team was the LSU Tigers. He played softball and refereed high school football. He was also known to shoot a few hoops in the local Walmart, entertaining shoppers and filling the store with laughter.



John Larry Kremski will be remembered by his family and friends for his love and laughter. He will be forever in the hearts of those who loved him.



Funeral services honoring the life of John Larry Kremski will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Inurnment will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday located at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. Officiating the services will be Fr. Karl Daigle.