John Logan Dellinger

John Logan Dellinger, 83, of Bossier City, Louisiana, died peacefully Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home. He was born January 18, 1940, the son of the late Logan Ashley Dellinger and Mamie Leona Whisnant Dellinger, in Morganton, North Carolina. He graduated from Morganton High School in 1958 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Berea College in 1963. While at Berea, he married the love of his life, Margaret Ann “Peggy” Dellinger, on September 9, 1962.



Mr. Dellinger served in the U.S. Air Force in active duty for twelve years, and was stationed in several different U.S. states, as well as in Thailand and Canada. He transferred to the reserves for an additional nine years, attaining the rank of Major. He was assigned to retired reserves in 1984.



Mr. Dellinger worked for Louisiana Machinery (Caterpillar Equipment) for many years. He then went to work at Radio Shack in retail sales, and later worked at Southern Electronics and Industrial Electronics as a purchasing agent.

He was active in the media department at First Baptist Church in Bossier City for many years, running the sanctuary soundboard system for worship services and later working in the control room.



Mr. Dellinger enjoyed wood carving and was an active member of the Northwest Louisiana Woodcarver’s Association. He made two dulcimers by hand and enjoyed playing them. He was also a member of a ham radio club and liked chatting with other ham operators across the country. He and Peggy enjoyed antiquing and browsing estate sales most weekends.

John was always kind and never met a stranger. He could walk into a room of people and find a friend and always seeming to gravitate to those who seemed to need a friend the most.



He is survived by Peggy, his loving wife of 60 years. Also surviving is a son, Joseph Leonard (wife Carol Palermo) of Red Bank, New Jersey; a daughter, Janet Lynn Snyder (husband Michael Snyder) of Arden, North Carolina; five nieces and nephews and their spouses; and several great nieces and nephews and their spouses. Preceding him in death are a brother, Larkin Dellinger and his wife, Mary Jane; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Dorothy and Harry Simmons Jr., and Helen and Ralph Loughman; a nephew, Louis Dellinger; and family friend Ruth Smith.



A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Ruff Creek, Pennsylvania, on March 11, 2023.



John was grateful to have had the opportunity to attend Berea College, where no student ever pays tuition. To help provide the same tuition-free opportunity for future students, the family asks that donations be made in John’s memory by mail to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, Kentucky, 40404, or online at https://berea.salsalabs.org/give/index.html.

