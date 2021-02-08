John Milkovich: It’s Time to Take Our Schools Back!

Dear Friends,



Louisiana has some of the Greatest Teachers in America; dedicated Bus Drivers and Support Staff; Committed Parents and high-character kids.



But in 2011, a Common Core Cartel of Baton Rouge-based Politicians, Bureaucrats and Lobbyists took over Education in Louisiana. They began buying BESE Board races; bought virtually every race between 2011 and 2020; appointed John White as Superintendent of the State Department of Education (DOE); and seized control of the DOE. Between 2011 and 2020, the DOE has disbursed over $40B.



This is what we have to show for the Common Core takeover of Louisiana Education in 2011, and the DOE’s disbursement of over $40B:



The Bible has been replaced as an Instructional Reference by Common Core. Disgraceful DOE-approved Texts have introduced our Grade School children to homosexuality, rape, mutilation, cannibalism and an extra-marital affair–– before 6th Grade.



Louisiana has some of the most dangerous Schools in America; bullying is a significant problem; multiple students have been bullied into Suicide; and teachers are sometimes disrespected in their own Class Rooms.



In academic performance, Education Week ranked Louisiana as at or near dead last in America, from 2014 through 2020. 74% of Louisiana 4th graders are not proficient in either English or Math. Louisiana is still stuck with Common Core and Eureka Math. The DOE lowered our Standards so that the Passing Grade for 4th Grade LEAP tests and high school end of course tests is about 30%.



44% of Louisiana Teachers leave in the first 5 years on the job; over 60% of teachers leave the profession in the first 10 years.



The BESE Board Members elected with the support of the Common Core Cartel have not effectively addressed the systemic problems with education.



Students, Parents, Teachers, Principals and Administrators achieve Success not because of the Baton Rouge Bureaucracy–– but in spite of it.



I qualified to run for BESE Board on January 22. Not because I can change everything on my own–- but because, with prayer and hard work, together we can make a difference. We cannot give up on our kids.



We’re convicted that is no Time to Rest. It’s time to expel Socialism, Atheism and Alternative Lifestyles from Our Curriculum. It’s Time to get Common Core and Eureka Math out of Our Schools.



And its Time to get God, Patriotism, Discipline, Respect and Values Back In!



The people of our District are speaking Loud and Clear: Our Children! Our Values!



It’s Time to Take Our Schools Back!



John Milkovich

Keithville, Louisiana