John P. Harris, MD, Joins Louisiana Family Practice

John P. Harris, MD, has joined Louisiana Family Practice, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Dr. Harris practices internal medicine, with special training to diagnose and treat an extensive range of diseases and illness in adult patients. He has particular interest in preventive healthcare and management of diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.



A graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Dr. Harris completed an internship and internal medicine residency at the same location. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



Dr. Harris enjoys working with patients and prides himself on getting to know them as people as he provides care that improves their lives.



Louisiana Family Practice, 2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 200, also includes Allen Cox Jr., MD; Scott L. Mighell, MD; Daniel L. Payne, MD; Sanjay B. Shah, MD; Melanie M. Smith, MD; Robert Smith II, MD, and Ted B. Warren, MD. The doctors accept new patients and most insurance plans.