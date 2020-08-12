Shreveport, LA – John Randall Whittington passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 72, following a brief illness. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020.



John was born on April 7, 1948 at Barksdale AFB, to E.G. and Lessie Whittington. The U.S. Air Force took their family all over the country, before eventually landing in Bossier City. John attended Bossier High School and graduated from Radford High School at Hickam AFB in Hawaii. He was also a proud graduate of University of Hawaii.



Upon his graduation from college, John rejoined his family in Bossier City, and soon his lifelong career in insurance began. John was a longtime fixture in the local insurance industry, a supporter of Barksdale Air Force Base and all things Bossier City. He will be remembered for his larger than life personality, distinct booming voice and love of local politics.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Whittington, Jr., and in laws Mr. and Mrs. Walter S. Grant.



John is survived by his loving wife, of 48 years, Kay Grant Whittington; daughters, Ashley Whittington Netherton and husband, Chris and Jill Whittington DePhillips and husband, John; three grandchildren, who were the joy and light of his life, Jacob Cole DePhillips, Whitley Kay and Collins Mae Netherton; brothers, Jerry Whittington and Paul Whittington; brother and sister-in-laws, Peggy and Leroy Nuckolls and Peggy Whittington; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends who he considered family.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Arnold Barz and Dr. Scott McRight, for their loving care over the last several years, to the staff of WK Pierremont ICU, Carrie Barnum, Stephanie Cullick and Jerricka Thompkins.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or a charity of the donor’s choice.