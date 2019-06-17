John Randle Towery

Haughton, LA – Services will be held to celebrate the life of John Randle “Randy” Towery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jay Valentine and Pastor Ken Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel.

Randy was born on March 24, 1946 to Jack and Thelma Brinkley Towery. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and being at the deer camp. He worked for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office as a patrol officer and retired as a detective.

Randy loved his job and his BSO family. He was a member of Central Assembly of God in Haughton. Randy’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, spoiling them as only a Papaw knew how.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Thelma Towery; brother, Jerry Lewis; sister, Cathey Elizabeth Farmer; mother in law, Sybil Burnum, and brother in law, Travis Taylor.

Randy is survived by his wife, Jan Towery; son, Jack “Richie” Towery; daughter, Stacey Walker and husband Darin; grandchildren, Garrett Randle Towery, Colby Lane Towery, Dylan James Towery, Tyler James Walker and Katie Elizabeth Walker; sisters, Susan Jane Harlan and husband Mike and Belinda Rhena Prudhome and husband David; sisters in law, Sharon Taylor and Becky Treadway and husband Eddie, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jack Clements, Charles Harper, Jason Jenkins, Chad Madden, Tom Pope, and Buck Wilkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Allen, Robert Lewis, Gary Moore, Jim Parsons, and Lynn Tigert.

The family would like to thank the Willis Knighton ICU doctors and staff for their care and compassion and our friends who have reached out and supported us throughout this difficult time.

Isaiah 40:31 But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

