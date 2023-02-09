John Stanley Palmer

Stan was born November 17, 1924 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Mr. and Mrs. Fred A. Palmer, Sr.. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1941 at the age of sixteen. Stan attended LSU one year before enlisting with the ARMY/Air Force Aviation Cadet program in December of 1942. He was a B-52 Pilot in Europe during WWII. Stan was a Triple rated Pilot, Navigator, Bombardier Aircraft Commander of B-47, and a B-52 Squadron Commander.



Stan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Oklahoma. He was inducted into Baton Rouge High School Hall of Fame in 2001, was a member of the Bossier City Lions Club since 1974, made Club President, was District Governor, made International Director, was a Melvin Jones Fellow, and was awarded a Life Membership in 1996.



Stan was past VP and Director of Bossier City Chamber of Commerce, past President of Bossier Clean City Committee, past President of Shreveport-Bossier Board of Realtors. He retired from the USAF in 1972 following thirty years of active duty and serving in three wars: WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Stan was awarded the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters and the Distinguished Flying Cross among others. He was a realtor with Stan Palmer Realty for twenty years.



Married on March 27, 1946 in Charleston, SC. to Alta Wilson Palmer for 71.5 years.



Stan was predeceased by his parents: Fred and Lena Shows Palmer, brothers: Fred A. Jr., and Paul E Palmer and his wife; Alta Faye Wilson Palmer.



He is survived by his sister; Nell Palmer Webb, sons: Larry and Mark Palmer and wife Mary, grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.



Stan would want you to know he accepted Christ as his savior at any early age and served in various churches over his life. Stan was an ordained deacon for over 40 years, was member at Airline Baptist Church and a 40 year member of the Bossier City Gideon Camp.



Stan was living in Plano, TX at Brookdale Collin Oaks since October of 2022 when he was called home Monday night February 6, 2023. A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Collin Oaks and Brookdale Bossier City and Hospice in Plano (Tammy) for taking care of dad.



Memorials can be made to The Gideon’s Int at P. O. Box 5154, Bossier City, La. 71171-5154 or The Louisiana Lions Camp for Crippled Children, 292 L Beauford Drive, Anacoco, LA. 71403.



Funeral services will held Saturday, February, 11, 2023 at Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City at 10:00AM, visitation to begin at 9:00 AM, with a graveside service at Hill Crest Memorial Park in Haughton, LA.