John Waterfallen, MD, Joins WK OB/GYN Associates

John Waterfallen, MD, has joined WK OB/GYN Associates, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. He has broad experience in providing the highest quality obstetric and gynecologic care. Dr. Waterfallen believes in focusing on patient problems and needs and then designing and executing solutions for the patient. He is skilled in managing routine and problem pregnancy possessing many years of active practice in treating the obstetric patient.



A graduate of Centenary College of Louisiana, Dr. Waterfallen received his medical degree at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport School of Medicine. He completed a four-year OB-GYN residency at the same institution. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.



WK OB/GYN Associates is located at 8001 Youree Drive, Suite 550. Dr. Waterfallen accepts new patients and most insurance plans.