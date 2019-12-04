Johnathan Darien Bothwell

Haughton, LA – Funeral Services for Johnathan Darien Bothwell will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. John Haigler of Simple Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier.

Johnathan was born December 16, 2000 in Shreveport, LA and passed away November 29, 2019 in Haughton, LA. He participated in Boy Scouts and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. Johnathan attended Simple Church, Bossier Parish Community College and worked at the family business, Baskin Robbins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother and maternal grandfather, Carmelo Sierra.

Johnathan is survived by his mother, Marta Pertuz and husband, Alvaro of Haughton, LA; father, David Bothwell and wife, Judy of Blanchard, LA; sisters, DiMary Cintia and LizMary Reillo; nieces, Katrina, Elizabeth, Sophia, Chloe, Layla and uncle, Lyle.

Honoring Johnathan as pallbearers will be, Garrett Lee, Ryan Lee, Kale Rector, Scott Polanoski, Cody Shows, Hunter Sullivan, Remi Rains, Cameron Mitchell and Brandon Bullock.