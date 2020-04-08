Johnnie Lee Procell

Haughton, LA – A private family committal service for Mr. Johnnie Lee Procell, age 83, will be held at 2:30PM, Thursday, April 9, 2020, with Bro. Tim Barnes officiating, within Hill Crest Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating Mr. Procell’s life will be announced later.



Johnnie was born Saturday, June 27, 1936, to Jessie and Mary Procell in Lake End, LA. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a retired Barber. Johnnie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He spent his time cooking and most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially football and little league baseball.



He is preceded in death by: his father Jessie Procell; mother Mary “Maggie” Procell; his beloved wife of 29 years Geraldine Procell; son Christopher Brent Procell; sisters Mary Bernice Procell Smith and Maxine Procell Pickett; brothers Vernon, Gene, Herman and James Procell; mother-in-law Kathryn Bowman; sister-in-law Georgia Smith.



He is survived by: children Nancy Cade, John Procell (Rita), Becky Kinne (Dennis), Charles Procell (Francisco) and Phillip Procell; step children Jimmy Pitre (Shannon) and Brian Pitre (Tiffany); Grand children Michael Procell, Zachary Toloso (Sharnae), Colby, Samuel, Madison, Jake and Sawyer Pitre; great grand children Za’Niya and Zachary Jr. Toloso; 2 sisters Margaret Worrell and Patsy Castello (Bobby); 4 brothers Raymond (Rachel), Ronnie (Bobbi), Danny (Brenda) and Joe Don Procell; sister-in-law’s Shirley Procell and Denise Hicks (Jeremy); Brother-in-law Bill Smith and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



The family would like to thank Dr. John P. Harris, Dr. James Burke, Dr. Himanshu Desai, RN Courtney (2nd Floor ICU) and all the wonderful stall at WK-Pierremont for the exceptional care given to Johnnie.

